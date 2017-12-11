PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s getting down to the wire for folks to enroll for health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
With the 45-day open enrollment period ending Friday, a local grassroots organization is urging those who want to sign up to act now.
“We’re strongly encouraging people in Philadelphia to contact navigators and certified application counselors directly,” said Marta Rusek, founder of “Get Covered Philly.”
She says you can find navigators and information on enrollment events at getcoveredphilly.com.
She says another great resource, especially for those outside the city, is the Pennsylvania Health Access Network Hotline at 877-570-3642
Rusek says that, although President Trump slashed the enrollment period in half, drastically cut the advertising budget, and declared the ACA dead, “Healthcare plans have never been more affordable, and despite what’s been going on in the news, people should definitely register for health insurance so that they, and their families, will be covered in 2018.”