PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia are on alert following the terror-related incident in New York City on Monday morning.

A man inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria group set off a crude pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded subway corridor near Times Square, injuring the man, slightly wounding three others and sending New York commuters fleeing in terror through the smoky passageway.

“Every one of these is a wakeup call, every one of these is a learning experience for law enforcement across the country,” said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson. “We look at these, every agency looks at them. We look at our preparedness and our response, we look at is there a way we can do better in the future.”

Philadelphia police also say they shifted additional resources, including uniformed officers, to patrol around Center City and all mass transit areas.

The suspect, who was identified as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, was being treated at a hospital for burns to his hands and abdomen. The others who were injured suffered ringing in the ears and headaches.