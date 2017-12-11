PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvanians could be expecting their darkest and coldest day of winter next month, according to new research.
Almost a month ahead, Pennsylvanians are already getting a warning of one with this weekend’s bone-chilling temps.
Mattress review and comparison site sleepopolis has taken data from the last 30 years to pinpoint which day each state is expected to go through their coldest temperature.
And for Pennsylvania, it’s expected to be on Jan. 10, 2018.
Statistically speaking, Pennsylvania is expected to have its coldest day on Jan. 29, 2018 and its darkest day on Dec. 23, 2018. Analysts have used this to pinpoint that the state will have its most miserable day on Jan. 10, 2018, which is based on an average of cold and dark days.
