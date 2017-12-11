PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The top holiday parade in the United States is right here in Philadelphia!
The Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade has been voted by USA Today’s Reader’s Choice 2017 as the No. 1 Holiday Parade.
After a month of voting, the Mummers Parade has taken the top honors as USA Today’s best holiday parade.
“The Mummers Parade, one of the longest running traditions in the nation, has roots dating back to the 1800s as a celebration of the New Year in Philly. The colorful procession along Broad Street features performances by comics, string bands and fancy brigades in their spectacular costumes,” USA Today wrote.
The Mummers Parade is an annual tradition for Philadelphia and one of the longest-running traditions in the entire country, dating back to the 1800s.
The parade is made of four distinction divisions: Comic, Fancy, Fancy Brigade, and Wench Brigade, each bringing their own flare to the holiday festivities.
To celebrate the New Year, Broad Street is filled with colorful performances by comics, string bands, dance troupes, and over 10,000 marchers.