PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday shopping calendar didn’t stop with Cyber Monday: this is Green Monday.

What does it mean for you and the ‘green’ you’re budgeting for gifts?

There’s no higher purpose like Giving Tuesday. It’s not a celebration of local retailers like Small Business Saturday.

eBay started Green Monday a decade ago as the last day online orders could be shipped in time for Christmas.

That’s changed. It’s evolved into another excuse to throw a sale in hopes of spurring a shopping frenzy. And there are deals to be had.

Target.com is offering $20 off every $100 you spend (though toys and some other items are excluded), and is throwing in free shipping.

At Levi’s, get 40 percent off sitewide.

Macy’s is calling it Friends & Family, with an extra 30 percent off web orders.

Walmart.com features price cuts on select items: $160 off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer; an Acer Aspire laptop for $375; a Sony PlayStation VR at a $200 discount.

Standard online shopping tips still apply: don’t tap in your credit card info on public WiFi, and look for the padlock or ‘https’ in the address bar to ensure you’re on a secure site.