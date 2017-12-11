PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers lost for the second time to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. This time, the Sixers were shorthanded, without Joel Embiid and they kept it close, in large part due to the play of Ben Simmons.

Simmons had 14 points on 7-13 shooting, 10 assists, and six rebounds in the 105-98 loss.

James, who is having the best season of his 15-year NBA career, racked up a ridiculous 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. It was James’ 58th career triple-double, something Simmons has already 3 times in his first 25 games.

Simmons, the 6’10” rookie point-guard from Australia, has often been compared to James thanks to his size, speed, strength, basketball IQ, vision, and unselfishness. Simmons is repped by Klutch Sports which also represents James and is run by his childhood friend Rich Paul.

The two have gotten close during Simmons’ journey to the NBA and James gave Simmons a shoutout after Saturday’s game on Instagram.

Keep going! Accept nothing less than being great! Anything else is not warranted. #striveforgreatness🚀 #youngking👑 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:37am PST

Simmons carries a similar star-like swagger to James and hopefully he can follow in his path of greatness.