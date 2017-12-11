CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as this week on a bill that would, by most accounts, be among the most strict abortion measures in the country.

Gov. Tom Wolf, during a stop at Conshohocken Borough Hall, promised to veto it.

“This legislation is a disingenuous and bald-faced attempt to pass the most extreme anti-choice legislation in this country,” said Wolf.

Wolf says women’s health care decisions should be left up to them and their doctors, not politicians in Harrisburg.

“And I will not allow this attempt to turn political talking points into a law,” he said.

Democratic state Rep. Mary Jo Daley is critical of her Republican colleagues, whom she says are pushing an “unconstitutional, immoral, and hypocritical” bill.

“Think about it, the same party that wants government to stay out of our lives, also wants to force women to stay pregnant,” she said.

Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, the chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, says, imagine the anguish of an expecting mom, who goes in for a routine ultrasound, often recommended at 20 weeks, and learns that their child has a condition incompatible with life outside of the womb.

“Under S.B. 3, she would forced to carry this baby to term, because there is no exception for this. There is also no exception for rape or incest,” Arkoosh explained.

In Pennsylvania, less than 2 percent of abortions occur after 20 weeks.

Dr. Arkoosh points out, among the medical professionals opposed to the bill are the Pennsylvania Medical Society and the state chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“Why? Not for political reasons. They oppose it because S.B. 3 is bad medicine,” she said.