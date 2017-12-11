PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every week we’ve been checking on the Philadelphia Eagles’ odds of making it to the big game and now more than ever we want to know!

Even with Carson Wentz’s torn ACL injury, the latest odds say the Birds are down, but certainly not out.

Knowing the Vikings lost, the Eagles went into Sunday’s game with a great chance of winning the Super Bowl.

“It looked like they probably had about an 18 percent chance, maybe a little more of winning the Super Bowl,” said George Diemer, an assistant professor at Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management, who watched the predictive markets factor in Wentz’s injury on Sunday night.

The injury sparked a huge drop. The roughly 18 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl plummeted to less than 7.5 percent–a more than 60 percent drop because of the injury.

But if the team continues to play well under backup QB Nick Foles, there is some silver lining.

“If we have a comparable team. Maybe not just as good, but pretty close to it, and we have home-field advantage, we have the first round bye, I’m fairly optimistic they’ll still be able to go to the Super Bowl,” Diemer says.

Now the key here is how the Eagles will play under Foles.

Predictive markets–which don’t factor in injuries or the roster and simply look at how the Eagles are playing—still put the Birds at an 18 percent chance of winning the championship game.