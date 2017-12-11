PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Truly, Eagles vs. Rams on Sunday was one of the wackiest sporting events in recent memory.

Amazing that Wentz tears his ACL in what I thought was the best game of his life, same day he sets the #Eagles single season franchise record for TD passes. And he broke the record AFTER the injury. And #Eagles still won and clinched division with Nick Foles of all people! Wild. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) December 11, 2017

The bad news is Carson Wentz likely tore his ACL, ending his season. He will receive an MRI on Monday.

The good news is the Eagles won the game 43-35, clinching the NFC East and regaining the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC at 11-2.

Here are the studs and duds from the win.

Duds

3. Tim Jernigan

Jernigan had just 1.0 tackle and not that it’s all on Jernigan, but the Rams rushed for 109 yards.

2. Jalen Mills

Mills did not have a game on Sunday. Mills didn’t record a tackle or pass defended, and he allowed a few key completions to different Rams receivers.

1. Isaac Seumalo

Stefen Wisniewski left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, paving the way for more Seumalo snaps. And they didn’t go so well. Chance Warmack also struggled in replacing Wiz, as well. The Rams totaled 2.0 sacks and eight tackles for loss on the day.

Studs

3. Torrey Smith

Smith had his best game as an Eagles, catching six of 11 targets for 100 yards, just when fans were ready to give up on him.

2. Chris Long

Long also had his best game as an Eagle. Long earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 84.5 recording five pressures in just 18 total snaps. Long also made the biggest play of the game, a strip sack on Jared Goff late in the fourth-quarter setting up a go-ahead Eagles field goal.

1. Carson Wentz

An ode to the MVP here. Carson Wentz tore his ACL on Sunday, but that didn’t stop him from breaking Sonny Jurgensen’s Eagles single-season TD record with his 33rd, three plays after the injury. Wentz was 23-41 with 4 touchdowns and one unlucky interception that wasn’t his fault.

The man was having an incredible season and injuries stink.