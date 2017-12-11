PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will likely have to play the remainder of the regular season and the postseason without their MVP candidate, Carson Wentz.

The team is expected to announce the severity of Wentz’s injury on Monday afternoon, which Adam Schefter reports is believed to be an ACL tear.

Carson Wentz’s ACL was loose when it was tested manually today, which is why team fears it’s torn; Wentz is scheduled to undergo an MRI in Philadelphia on Monday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2017

A premium sports betting site, SportsLine, still gives the Eagles a 34.4-percent chance to win the NFC down just three percent after the Wentz injury.

According to @SportsLine, Carson Wentz's injury only drops the Eagles' chances of winning the NFC from 37.4% to 34.4% — Ben Livingston (@bliv94) December 11, 2017

The 11-2 Eagles are the first team to clinch a division title and playoff berth this season and are just two wins away from clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Their Super Bowl odds, according to Bovada LV, dropped from 11/2 to 9/1 after the injury.