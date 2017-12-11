PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The public was invited to step into a world of imagination, made real by SEPTA employees — buses, imaginatively decorated for the holidays.

The vehicles, representing the transit authority’s eight districts, were parked on and around Market Street, near SEPTA headquarters.

It’s a sign of good things to come when you’re greeted by Buddy the Elf.

“Happy holidays, and did you have your spaghetti and maple syrup? That’s what I want to know.”

The visual equivalent of that sugary carb concoction was standing nearby — the Holiday Machine, a Christmasy take on Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine, in all its blue and green glory, complete with orange flowers. Inside, a fully realized world, created by Frank Toscani and his 15-year-old daughter, Brianna

“It’s like if you were living here. You got your TV, you got your sitting area, you got your real Christmas tree,

your fireplace and kitchen area.”

“How much fun was this?

Brianna– “A lot!”

Jennifer Kennedy was mightily impressed.