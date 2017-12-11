TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie has ordered additional security at New Jersey’s mass transit hubs after a man detonated a crude pipe bomb in New York City.
The Republican says every law enforcement asset in New Jersey is coordinating with federal and New York agencies.
Christie urged New Jerseyans to be alert.
Monday’s explosion in a subway passageway injured the suspect and three other people at the height of the morning rush hour.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)