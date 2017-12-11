Filed Under:Chris Christie, Local TV, NYC subway explosion, Talkers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie has ordered additional security at New Jersey’s mass transit hubs after a man detonated a crude pipe bomb in New York City.

The Republican says every law enforcement asset in New Jersey is coordinating with federal and New York agencies.

Christie urged New Jerseyans to be alert.

Monday’s explosion in a subway passageway injured the suspect and three other people at the height of the morning rush hour.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch