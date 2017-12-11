PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At first you want to laugh, and then you want to cry.
Carson Wentz rushed for two rushing touchdowns, on one of which he torn his ACL, but both were negated by Lane Johnson penalties.
In Kenjon Barner’s Instagram story, you can hear Wentz in the background messing with Johnson about taking away his rushing touchdowns.
Wentz broke the Eagles’ single-season passing touchdown record by throwing 4 touchdowns on Sunday in the win over the Rams, giving him 33 for the season. His fourth TD pass came after he tore his ACL. Amazing.
The Eagles (11-2) now turn to Nick Foles. They need two wins to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
