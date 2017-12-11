BREAKING: Pipe Bomb Strapped To Man Explodes In NYC Subway, Injuring 4
By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under:eagles 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -The Eagles’ team plane, with the injured Carson Wentz on board, landed in Philadelphia Monday morning. And many fans, who made the trip out west for the game, returned as well.

KYWs Tim Jimenez went to Philly International to talk l to fans about potentially losing the star quarterback for the season.

From all accounts from these red-eye travelers, it was a terrific atmosphere, The LA Coliseum filled with fiery Eagles fans for the division clincher.

“It was a win, but a bigger loss. Loss for the season,” said a fan.

Carson Wentz going down to injury.

Dan from Atlantic City recalls the moment he knew something was wrong.

“When I saw him walk to the locker room right in front of us. You could see the hobble in him and his head was down, so didn’t look good from there,” he said.

But the fans we spoke with were less “Here we go again” but more, “OK, here we go.”

“Got to keep the faith. I still have faith we can do it. We can do it,” said one fan.

“We got a good schedule coming up. Again, we’ll see what Nick can do.”

Nick, as in Nick Foles, who Eagles fans hoped, not too long ago, would be the one to lead them to the Super Bowl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch