BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A Bucks County handy-man accused of raping children over a nearly 30-year span will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to what Bucks County authorities have called the worst case of pedophilia in the county.

The courtroom was packed with what prosecutors say was just a small sampling of the more than 5500 items found inside William Thomas’s home: sketches, photos, sex toys, and children’s underwear.

Bucks County Judge Wallace Bateman, JR called it a “House of Sexual Horrors” as he sentenced the 59-year-old Thomas to 60-120 years in prison.

Prosecutor Jenn Schorn praised the people who came forward with allegations against Thomas.

“I’m just pleased that the defendant will never be outside the four walls of a correctional facility,” she said.

Following the sentence, some of his victims told reporters this is a step in their recovery, adding none of them believed his in-court apology.

“Regardless of what he had to say, what we did today, coming together, he will never be able to go out there to hurt an innocent child ever again, so he can take that apology and go away with it,” said one of the victims.

The mother of one of the victims told the court her daughter planned to attend the hearing, but she tried to kill herself over the weekend. Thomas looked up at her and said “I never touched your daughter.”

Prosecutors say there is evidence of more victims, and if more came forward they could file additional charges.