BREAKING: Eagles Announce Carson Wentz Has Torn ACL
Filed Under:Bucks County, Code Blue, Weather, Weather Forecast

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Bucks County has issued its first “code blue” weather declaration of the season from beginning Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicts an extreme amount of cold weather during the middle of the upcoming week. With those predictions in mind, the Bucks County Emergency Management Agency, along with the County Health Department, has issued a “Code Blue” declaration.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

The Code Blue declaration will be in effect from Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 a.m.

All on-call churches, including Emmaus Road Lutheran Church in Levittown, Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church in Warminster, and Quakertown Masonic Lodge, should plan to activate their emergency shelters.

All local public safety officials have been notified of the issued Code Blue and all residents are advised to be aware of another period of severe weather conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch