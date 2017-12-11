BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Bucks County has issued its first “code blue” weather declaration of the season from beginning Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.
The National Weather Service predicts an extreme amount of cold weather during the middle of the upcoming week. With those predictions in mind, the Bucks County Emergency Management Agency, along with the County Health Department, has issued a “Code Blue” declaration.
The Code Blue declaration will be in effect from Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 a.m.
All on-call churches, including Emmaus Road Lutheran Church in Levittown, Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church in Warminster, and Quakertown Masonic Lodge, should plan to activate their emergency shelters.
All local public safety officials have been notified of the issued Code Blue and all residents are advised to be aware of another period of severe weather conditions.