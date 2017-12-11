Filed Under:Local TV, Mullica Township

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey say a body was found inside a car that went into the Mullica River.

The discovery was made on Monday around 7 a.m. near the 4500 block of Pleasant Mills Road.

According to the Mullica Hill Police Department, a cold water rescue team along with the N.J.S.P. T.E.A.M.S Unit worked with a heavy tow recovery service to safely remove the deceased individual and the vehicle.

Police say for reasons undetermined at this time, the driver of a Honda Civic was headed north on Elwood Road when they drove through the intersection at Pleasant Mills Road, through a yard of a residence and into the water.

Police say it’s possible that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch