PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been a ton of NFL injuries this year and, for Eagles fans at least, none have been more painful than Carson Wentz’s torn ACL.
The Eagles clinched the NFC East on Sunday and Wentz was on his way to an MVP season, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Athletes reacted to the news on Sunday and Monday.
One of the all-time great shooting guards chimed in on Twitter so express his hatred for injuries.
Houston Texans rookie QB DeShaun Watson and his star teammate J.J. Watt, both of whom suffered season ending injuries as well, wished Wentz the best in his recovery.
Former Eagles, now teammates on the Bills, Jordan Matthews and LeSean McCoy weighed in as well.
And, of course, some of Wentz’s current teammates feel it the most.