PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been a ton of NFL injuries this year and, for Eagles fans at least, none have been more painful than Carson Wentz’s torn ACL.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East on Sunday and Wentz was on his way to an MVP season, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Athletes reacted to the news on Sunday and Monday.

One of the all-time great shooting guards chimed in on Twitter so express his hatred for injuries.

Injuries ruin sports. I HATE them!!! I know Carson,Deshaun,GordonH along with many others will work there asses off to be even greater when they return but it jus SUCKS! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/aSu0NmqmfX — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 11, 2017

Houston Texans rookie QB DeShaun Watson and his star teammate J.J. Watt, both of whom suffered season ending injuries as well, wished Wentz the best in his recovery.

Tough to hear the news on @cj_wentz man! Like you told me, God got you man and you will come back from this stronger! Prayers up my dude! 💯 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) December 11, 2017

These injuries are out of control this season. Feeling for you @cj_wentz. Wishing you all the best brother!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 11, 2017

Former Eagles, now teammates on the Bills, Jordan Matthews and LeSean McCoy weighed in as well.

Hate to hear the news brotha but I know you’ll come back stronger. Praying for your health but more importantly your inner being. Just adds to the story! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0zJqW81R1v — Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) December 11, 2017

I played with nick he is a true baller — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) December 11, 2017

And, of course, some of Wentz’s current teammates feel it the most.

We know he is a warrior and I know gods got a plan for him and all of us🙏🏾 — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) December 11, 2017

Praying for my guy @cj_wentz ! Hoping everything is alright. — Jordan Hicks (@JordanHicks) December 11, 2017