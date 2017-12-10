By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Make it three in a row for Coco.

The animated comedy adventure finished first at the box office for a third straight weekend, earning an estimated $18-million on its third weekend of release.

The holdover, Justice League, was the runner-up with just under $10-million, while Wonder placed third with just above $8-million.

Among the debuting attractions, the James Franco moviemaking comedy, The Disaster Artist, was fourth with $6-million, and the Morgan Freeman-Tommy Lee Jones action comedy, Just Getting Started, took in $3-million, good for a ninth-place finish.

Overall, industry-wide totals were weak, well below those of last weekend as well as those of the counterpart weekend a year ago.

But Star Wars: The Last Jedi is waiting in the wings.

