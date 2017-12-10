PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first snowstorm of the season in our region is in the books. And in Philadelphia, it’s in the record books. 4.1 inches of snow fell in the city on Saturday. That broke the old daily record for December 9 of 2.9 inches set back in 1942.

Some parts of the Delaware Valley saw more, while others saw considerably less.

Mitchell Gaines, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, says the snow came a little later than expected on Saturday because storms out to sea took some of the moisture that was supposed to come our way. But the storm came and went and left its mark.

“Some areas only saw 1-3 inches that we didn’t see get the heavy bands of snow,” he explained. “Where the heavier bands of snow did occur we did see totals, anywhere from 4-6 inches.”

The National Weather Service had 6.8 inches in Trevose, Bucks County. It was 5.1″ in Haddon Township, Camden County and 4.8″ in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

Now that the storm has come and gone, it’s time for many to cleanup and head out. Gaines cautions that some Sunday melting could lead to a tricky Monday morning commute.

“We’re going below freezing again, so watch for those slick spots,” he said.