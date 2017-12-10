WEATHER: Winter Storm WarningCrews Prepping Roads | Code Blue | Latest Closings/DelaysFull Weather Coverage
By Lauren Lipton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready to dress up and party on Sunday, Dec. 17.

“We are about to launch ‘A Dream is a Wish: The Holiday Princess  Concert,” said Paige Price, Producing Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Theatre Company. “We are bringing a slew of princesses that you are very familiar with to come into the Suzanne Roberts Theatre and put on a sing along for young people who can come in costume and join us for a holiday concert. And then we are going to have a party afterwards with cookies and cocoa and more.”

Price is new to Philadelphia and started her career as an actor on Broadway.

“My first Broadway show as a performer was in Beauty and the Beast. I was a plate and a napkin. And as a plate they dressed us up with a six-foot plate strapped to your back and a ladle wrapped around my ankle. And the ladle got stuck on the stair and I fell in front of an audience all the way down the stairs and landed on my back. ”

She was OK and is now leading theater in Philadelphia.

For more information on tickets and times go to, click here.

