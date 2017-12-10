PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new home for the convicted former top prosecutor of Philadelphia.
Former District Attorney Seth Williams has been moved to the Morgantown Federal Correctional Institute in northern West Virginia.
The minimum security prison is about a fiver hour drive from Philly, and houses nearly a thousand inmates.
Williams spent months in solitary confinement in Philadelphia before heading to a prison transfer facility in Oklahoma last month.
The 50-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison this fall after pleading guilty to a single bribery charge in June.
He is scheduled to be released in November of 2021.
Kristen JohansonKristen Johanson is a reporter for KYW Newsradio. She joined the KYW Newsradio news team after spending four years on the assignment desk at our...More from Kristen Johanson