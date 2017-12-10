LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Trey Burton #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were many things to like, one glaring thing to dislike, the loss of Carson Wentz, and not much to look forward to after the Eagles’ 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at the Coliseum on Sunday.

The Good:

Quarterback Nick Foles’ nine yard completion to Nelson Agholor on a third-and-nine with 1:52 left to play and more time to kill in preserving the Eagles’ victory.

Defensive end Chris Long’s strip of Jared Goff with 8:26, which led to a fumble and Jake Elliott’s go-ahead 33-yard field and a 37-35 lead.

Defensive end Brandon Graham’s 25-yard TD return on the final play of the game.

Quarterback Carson Wentz going eight-for-12 for 103 yards and two touchdowns, against one interception in the first quarter. The interception came off a deflected pass that Nelson Agholor should have had.

The Eagles response to their first drive: An eight-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Carson Wentz’s five-yard TD pass to Brent Celek.

Tight end Trey Burton’s reception from Wentz for a 20-yard TD on the Eagles third drive. Burton showed great concentration in hauling in the pass between two Rams defenders.

Wentz scramble on third-and-one at the Eagles’ 29 to complete a 12-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery on the fourth possession.

Wentz’s 18-yard completion to Agholor on fourth-and-one at the Rams’ 31 that resulted in Trey Burton’s second TD catch—coming on a third-and-eight at the Rams’ 11.

Safety Rodney McLeod’s tackle on Josh Reynolds on a third-and-three at the Rams’ 25 with two minutes left in the half.

Wentz’s third-quarter two-yard TD toss to Jeffery on fourth-and-two.

Coach Doug Pederson’s gutsy decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal at the two that resulted in the third-quarter go-ahead score, 31-28, with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

The Bad:

Wentz missing a wide-open Alshon Jeffery on the Eagles’ third drive.

Left tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai going offsides at first-and-10 at Rams’ 20 on the Eagles’ second drive.

The Ugly:

Wentz walking to the locker room in the fourth quarter and reports that he may have torn the ACL in his left knee.

Receiver Nelson Agholor’s bobbled pass on the Eagles’ first drive, which led to the Rams Kayvon Webster intercepting the pass.

Right tackle Lane Johnson going offsides on second-and-goal at the Rams’ one on the Eagles’ second possession.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham’s dropped interception at the goal line on the drive that ended with Cooper Kupp’s six-yard TD reception. Later in the second quarter, Bradham dropped another pick.

Johnson’s hold that negated Carson Wentz’s third-quarter two-yard TD run.

Cornerback Jalen Mills’ hold on the third-and-two at the Rams’ 28 with 8:30 to play.