LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is escorted off the field at the end of the third quarter during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.
Wentz is believed to have sustained the injury to his left knee after being tackled in the endzone near the end of the third quarter.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time. The Eagles would go on to win the game 43-35 with backup Nick Foles as quarterback.