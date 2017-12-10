CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating three separate shootings Saturday that left five people injured.

The first happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 12th Street.

The two teen victims, ages 16 and 15, tell police that the vehicle came speeding towards them, then they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot.

Police say the 16-year-old was struck numerous times, including in the back. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The 15-year-old and was struck in the arm and was listed in good condition.

The second shooting occurred at 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 3rd Street.

Authorities say two men were walking down the street when someone opened fire. 33-year-old Matthew Hightower was shot several times in his lower body. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The second man, 31-year-old John Watson, was struck in his foot. His injury was not considered serious.

Investigators believe the shots also were fired from a moving vehicle.

About an hour later, police were called to the 1100 block of Brown Street for the report of shots fired.

Police say 22-year-old Myasha Breakley was getting out of her vehicle when someone opened fire, striking her in the back. She was hospitalized in good condition.

Investigators say it’s unknown if these shootings are connected in any way.