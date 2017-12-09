PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been fighting dry air this morning which delayed the onset of precipitation…so it is more likely that snowfall accumulations will end up being on the lower side of our forecast range. As a result, some counties in South Jersey originally under the “winter storm warning” criteria have been scaled back to a “winter weather advisory.” Regardless, snow is expected to ramp-up over the next six hours or so, with some steadier snow this afternoon.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for parts of South Jersey.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Forecasters say 4 to 6 inches of heavy snow is possible in New Jersey.
Code Blue In Effect As First Snowfall Hits Parts Of The Region
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Pennsylvania until 1 a.m. Sunday:
Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery; Lancaster; York
Forecasters say 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible along the I-95 corridor.
The snow will taper off from west to east tonight.
- THIS AFTERNOON – Cloudy with Periods of Snow. Highest Totals South and East. High 35.
- TONIGHT – Snow Tapers Off West to East. Watch for Re-Freezing. Low 28
- SUNDAY – Brisk and Cold with Gradual Clearing. Wind Chills in the 20°s. High 42.
- MONDAY – A Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 43.
- TUESDAY – Mostly Cloudy with a Rain or Snow Shower. High 44.