PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been fighting dry air this morning which delayed the onset of precipitation…so it is more likely that snowfall accumulations will end up being on the lower side of our forecast range. As a result, some counties in South Jersey originally under the “winter storm warning” criteria have been scaled back to a “winter weather advisory.” Regardless, snow is expected to ramp-up over the next six hours or so, with some steadier snow this afternoon.

As we fight dry air… winter storm warnings have been scaled back. Here is the latest. @CBSPhilly #cbs3 pic.twitter.com/7M4xvpID6A — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) December 9, 2017

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for parts of South Jersey.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Forecasters say 4 to 6 inches of heavy snow is possible in New Jersey.

Code Blue In Effect As First Snowfall Hits Parts Of The Region

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Pennsylvania until 1 a.m. Sunday:

Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery; Lancaster; York

Forecasters say 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible along the I-95 corridor.

The snow will taper off from west to east tonight.

FORECAST: