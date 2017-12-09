PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow and cold didn’t stop the fun at the 118th Army Navy game in South Philadelphia.

Due to the weather the tradition of military flyovers were canceled. The snow coated field didn’t stop army from scoring the first touch down in the game.

In from Houston for the weekend John Polisini from Houston has a son at West Point.

“I can absolutely say with out a doubt this is the best sporting event in the United states bar-none, he said. And the camaraderie between the two military academies shows you one thing our country is in good shape. it has a great future.”

Navy fans from Freehold NJ settling in seats @ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/SJz7jLvY35 — John McDevitt (@JohnMcDevittKYW) December 9, 2017

Army cadets sloshing around on snow coated field. @ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/FeINGIru7Z — John McDevitt (@JohnMcDevittKYW) December 9, 2017

John was able to spend time with his son.

Others were also meeting up with family and friends, R.A. Brant from Glenn Mills is from the Navel Academy class of ’79.

“I mean he came up from Louisiana,” he said. “He is up from Virginia. Yes it’s all about getting together.”