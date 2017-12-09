PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A snow ball fight attempting to break a world record was cancelled at Six Flags Great Adventures across the U.S. due to the weather.
The event was billed as the “most epic Snow Day EVER” was expected to be held at nine parks across the nation promising thrills, chills, and the “World’s Largest Snowball Fight.”
On Saturday, Six Flags announced that the event would be cancelled due to “inclement weather.”
It is not clear if this attempt would have ultimately broken a world record since the snow ball fight wouldn’t actually feature real snow.
According to the Six Flags website, the “snow ball fight” would be executed with “kid-friendly plush snowballs.”
The current Guinness World Record for largest snow ball fight was held on January 31, 2016 and consisted of over 7,600 participants in city of Saskatoon.