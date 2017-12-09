SWEDESBORO, NJ (CBS) — The region is coming to grips with its first true taste of winter, almost two weeks before the calendar heralds winter’s official arrival.

The snow was supposed to start before the sun came up. It didn’t start until about 9 a.m. around Bellmawr, New Jersey. No big deal, though, to Mike Retzko, an NJDOT contractor from Cinnaminson with a truck load of salt. He waited since Friday night to get to work.

“You watch the radar, it’s been falling apart all night,” Retzko told KYW Newsradio at the Bellmawr Wawa. “It was supposed to be snowing by 10 o’clock last night. 10-11 o’clock. Mother nature. She changes as she feels.”

That’s okay though. He gets paid no matter what.

And the timing turned out to be the perfect backdrop for Harry Georgiani of Woolwich Township. He came out with his son to pick out the family Christmas tree at G&G Garden Center in Swedesboro. This, as the first flakes fell.

“It’s getting time to get one and we had to wait because we’re getting the kitchen painted,” he said. “So we decided to grab one now before the heavy snow or whatever’s coming.”

And let’s face it. The snowfall. The tree on the roof of the minivan. It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.