WEATHER: Winter Storm WarningCrews Prepping Roads | Code Blue | Latest Closings/DelaysFull Weather Coverage
Filed Under:Local TV

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A shooting involving a Delaware State Trooper ends with the death of a 16-year-old in Dover.

Investigators say the trooper approached a car after a failed traffic stop on Fieldstone Court, in the area of Kenton Road, just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

State Police say a 16-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat had a gun, and gun fire was exchanged.

The teen was struck and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The 18-year-old driver was struck in the leg and taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Neither the trooper nor a 15-year-old sitting in the backseat were hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch