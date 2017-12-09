DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A shooting involving a Delaware State Trooper ends with the death of a 16-year-old in Dover.
Investigators say the trooper approached a car after a failed traffic stop on Fieldstone Court, in the area of Kenton Road, just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
State Police say a 16-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat had a gun, and gun fire was exchanged.
The teen was struck and taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The 18-year-old driver was struck in the leg and taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Neither the trooper nor a 15-year-old sitting in the backseat were hurt.