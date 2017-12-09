PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania House committee has passed a proposed bill which would ban abortions in the state after 19 weeks. The measure still has to pass the full House and that vote is expected this week.
State Senate Bill 3 would not only ban abortion after 19 weeks, but would also prohibit D&E’s, dilation and evacuation procedures, what the medical community calls one of the safest and most common abortion measures.
“This bill is one of the most extreme anti-abortion measures that we’ve seen anywhere in the country,” said Susan Frietsche, senior attorney with the Women’s Law Project.
She believes the bill will be stopped in its tracks before becoming law.
“If the state legislature makes the mistake of passing Senate Bill 3, and it somehow finds its way into law, despite the governor’s threatened veto, I have absolutely no doubt that this law will be struck down as well,” she said.
Frietsche says similar bans proposed in other states have been struck down by federal courts in the past.