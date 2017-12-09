WEATHER: Winter Storm WarningCrews Prepping Roads | Code Blue | Latest Closings/DelaysFull Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man is shot multiple times in the Olney section of the city.

The shooting took place just after 4 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of West Chew Avenue.

Authorities say a 23-year-old man was shot once in the right groin area, and once in the lower left leg.

The man was taken to Einstein Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials say no weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

