PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The wet, snowy weather Saturday was making for slippery conditions on roadways throughout the Philadelphia region.

Authorities were urging drivers to reduce speeds as visibility was hampered.

It is really coming down on the Schuylkill between Belmont and Gladwyne please keep speeds down! pic.twitter.com/xI4NhI1IsV — KYW Traffic (@KYWTraffic) December 9, 2017

Numerous accidents were being reported as the snow fell, including a nine-vehicle crash on the Devon Park Drive ramp to westbound Route 422 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.

Devon Park Rive ramp to go West on 422 is blocked for a 9 vehicle crash pic.twitter.com/EyOVzZhZK7 — KYW Traffic (@KYWTraffic) December 9, 2017

Another accident was causing delays along Route 202 southbound at Route 252 in Berwyn, Chester County.

Route 202 Southbound at 252 an accident is blocking the left lane pic.twitter.com/zN6wjBD0xW — KYW Traffic (@KYWTraffic) December 9, 2017

And a two-car crash was slowing things down for motorists travelling northbound on I-95 at Route 452 in Delaware County.