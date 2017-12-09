PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The wet, snowy weather Saturday was making for slippery conditions on roadways throughout the Philadelphia region.
Authorities were urging drivers to reduce speeds as visibility was hampered.
Numerous accidents were being reported as the snow fell, including a nine-vehicle crash on the Devon Park Drive ramp to westbound Route 422 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.
Another accident was causing delays along Route 202 southbound at Route 252 in Berwyn, Chester County.
And a two-car crash was slowing things down for motorists travelling northbound on I-95 at Route 452 in Delaware County.