By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Gershman Y is getting a head start on Hanukkah Sunday, December 9 (from 2-4 p.m.) with their annual “Latkapalooza” celebration.

What is Latkapalooza?

“It’s a big, beautiful celebration of the potato pancake.”

That’s Bill Chenevert with the Gershman Y. He says now in its 15th year, Latkapalooza has come a long way:

“Kind of almost like a backyard barbecue vibe, and it’s become just much more of a polished sort of culinary affair.”

This year there are at least 8 confirmed vendors:

“Producing generally about 400 latkes per — so we go through about 4,000 latkes generally in one day.”

The recipes are creative — like Mexican latkes with Jalapenos

“Whetstone actually is making a gluten-free latka, which is wonderful for a lot of people because most latkes have some kind of flour or corn starch.”

Estia has been involved since the beginning:

“They make a spana-latke, so it’s like a hybrid latka-spanakopita.”

Chenevert says folks just love potatoes:

“There’s something magical about mashed potatoes, french fries, you know, hash browns, potato chips, latkes! It all works! It’s a comfort food that makes people happy!”

There will also be games — like hot potato organized for the kids. To hear more about the event subscribe to the What’s Cooking podcast on the radio.com app.

