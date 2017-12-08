St. John’s Red Storm vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Friday, December 8, 2017, 8:00 ET

ARIZONA STATE -5

St. John’s is off to a fast start at 8-1, but they haven’t played anyone to really give them a test. In their last five games, they’re only shooting 40 percent from the field. That’s not going to get it done against ASU (7-0 SU, 6-1 ATS), which shoots 53 percent and average 93 ppg. The Sun Devils’ three-guard offense hasn’t been stopped yet this season, and they keep it going here.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (5-3 in last 8 CBB ATS picks)

Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen

Saturday, December 9, 2017, 3:00 ET

ARMY +3.5

Both Army and Navy are bowl eligible, so that carrot is off the table. Army has a chance to win the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the first time in more than two decades, and the Black Knights are catching Navy in a “down” year. Army beat Navy last year for the first time since 2001, racking up an incredible 70 rushing plays. Grab the points.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (8-4-1 in last 13 CFB ATS picks)

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Sunday, December 10, 2017, 1:00 ET

DALLAS -4

The restoring of QB Eli Manning as starter, along with the firing of coach Ben McAdoo, has propelled this line from -6 to -4. Eli is a cut above Geno Smith, who held the seat for one week, but the Giants were stuck in the mud offensively with Manning behind center. The Cowboys, rested after having last suited up on Thursday, usually take care of business against foes with losing records, having covered in six of the past eight such games. On the road this season, they are 4-1 ATS.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (23-11-1 in last 35 NFL ATS picks)

Oakland Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 10, 2017, 1:00 ET

OAKLAND +4

This figures to be a high-scoring game, with the Chiefs’ offense getting back on track and the Raiders getting at least Michael Crabtree back this week, if not Amari Cooper. With Marcus Peters out for the Chiefs, I think the Raiders can keep up on the scoreboard despite their defensive issues. The Chiefs have lost six of seven, with the last three coming against mediocre teams in the Giants, Bills and Jets. The Raiders have as good of an offense as those teams at least, and they hung 505 yards of offense on the Chiefs earlier this year. This game comes down to a field goal either way, so I’ll grab the points.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (86-63-6 in last 155 NFL picks)

Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, December 10, 2017, 4:25 ET

SEATTLE +2.5

The Seahawks won at San Francisco, 24-13, and then last week at home took down the Eagles, 24-10. Better team, same result. Seattle and Under cashed both times. Now they get a chance to go head to head with the best statistical defense in the league. Moving this game to 1:25 pm PT instead of 10 am PT benefits Seattle because the Seahawks are playing at their normal time. Look for both defenses to shine. I’ve taken the points with Seattle.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (19-13-2 in last 34 NFL picks)

