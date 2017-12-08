PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials celebrate a major milestone for a clean energy initiative in Philadelphia.

Solarize Philly is a citywide program aimed at helping all Philadelphians go solar at home.

“We are just delighted that 186 signed up to install solar,” said Chris Lewis, chair of the Philadelphia Energy Authority.

He says the process to go solar is easy and has a multiple benefits.

“Solar panels are installed on the roof top, and that of course provides clean efficient energy to the home owner,” Lewis said.

He says the panels pay for themselves in about 10 years, and can last up to 25 years.

“They’ve reduced their energy bills, and we’ve reduced the emission of green house gasses,” he said.

Lewis says after a successful start, Solarize Philly is ready to move into phase two.

“We will use some of the funds generated by the program to subsidize solar for low and moderate house holds,” said Lewis.

Solarize Philly is part of City Council’s $1 billion Philadelphia Energy Campaign, an initiative to advance clean and efficient energy in buildings across the City, and create 10,000 jobs over 10 years.