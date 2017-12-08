PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With snowy conditions moving into the area, preparations are underway to keep local roads safe.

PennDOT crews are getting ready for whatever comes this way overnight and into Saturday.

Trucks have been gearing up to brine the roads in anticipation of the snowfall.

There are several video monitors at PennDOT headquarters that are real time that give officials a clear idea of where their crews are.

Officials with the agency feel confident the main roads will be safe and they are glad this is happening on a weekend.

“The timing of this storm could be beneficial to us because it’s overnight into a Saturday,” said spokesman Brad Rudolph. “Saturday morning, less volume on the roadways allows to give us space more effectively, more efficiently. You can cover our roots. The timing is good. It’s not just a Monday to Friday rush hour that we’re talking about.”

The brining will continue Friday afternoon, then expect to see even more salting Friday night into overnight.

You can also see real-time plowing locations by going to 511PA.com.