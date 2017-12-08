BREAKING: Philly Cop Injured From Ricocheted Gunshot, Police Say

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey police officer who prosecutors say traded sexual favors for lesser charges is going to prison.

A judge in Gloucester County on Friday sentenced former Monroe Township Patrolman Robert Marzi to two concurrent three-year sentences. The 30-year-old will be eligible for parole in two years.

Under a plea agreement, Marzi pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

Prosecutors say Marzi was on duty when he offered to help a woman with her charges in 2016 in exchange for a sex act. Prosecutors say he offered to help another woman with her motor vehicle citation later that year if she performed a similar act.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch