TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Parts of New Jersey are bracing for snow.

A winter storm watch is in effect from late Friday night through late Saturday night from Ocean County south. Forecasters say 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters) of heavy snow are possible, mainly between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for central, northern and northwest New Jersey. Forecasters say 2 to 4 (5 to 10) inches of snow are possible, with the heaviest accumulations on Saturday.

A shift in the track of the storm could change conditions.

