MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic County jury convicted a Somers Point man in the 2016 murder at “The Walk” in Atlantic City.
The guilty verdict came down Thursday when a jury convicted Luis Maisonet, 56, for killing 26-year-old Christopher Romero back in September 2016.
Police: Students Report Man Driving Around Near Campus Masturbating
Authorities responded to “The Walk,” around noon on Sept. 1 where they found Romero suffering from a gunshot wound inside of the Zumiez store.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Maisonet was identified as the shooter who fled the scene. He also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“Maisonet callously killed Christopher Romero in front of several witnesses, and threatened other lives through his selfish, cowardly actions,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “At trial, he showed no remorse. While this verdict will not bring back Mr. Romero, it serves as yet another example of the deadly prevalence of domestic violence in our society.”
Police: Officer Injured From Ricocheted Gunshot After Cop Shot Dog Attacking 80-Year-Old Woman
Maisonet could face life imprisonment for the murder.
He was also found guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at a person, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted person.