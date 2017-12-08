PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was just this summer when LaVar Ball was saying Joel Embiid “can’t play” and Embiid was saying “F*** LaVar Ball.”

But after the Lakers’ 107-104 win over the Sixers in Philly on Thursday night, the two polarizing sports figures met face to face.

“Don’t worry about nobody on the outside,” Ball to Embiid — who finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five blocks.

LaVar Ball to Joel Embiid after the game: "Don't be scared, I got your a** now. I'm just playing…don't worry about nobody on the outside." (📹 reddit/r/nba) pic.twitter.com/FZuaolff7i — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 8, 2017

Ball’s son, Lonzo, finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four blocks, three steals, and no turnovers. Ball had the game winning assist as well, a drive and dish to Brandon Ingram who hit a three with 0.8 seconds remaining.

KYP – Know Your Personnel 1. Embiid closed too hard on Lonzo, who was never going to shoot that corner 3 in that situation. 2. Holmes had the help at the Rim, RoCo can't leave the opposing team's best scorer wide open for three to the point where he can't recover. pic.twitter.com/HG69bwAJqN — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) December 8, 2017

During the game, LaVar Ball was taunting the Philly crowd in the fourth quarter.

LaVar Ball taunts the Philly crowd. Now it’s a one point game. 😳 pic.twitter.com/g0vLqQ052l — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 8, 2017

The Sixers dropped to 13-11 on the season with the loss, while the Lakers improved to 9-15.