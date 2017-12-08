PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was just this summer when LaVar Ball was saying Joel Embiid “can’t play” and Embiid was saying “F*** LaVar Ball.”
But after the Lakers’ 107-104 win over the Sixers in Philly on Thursday night, the two polarizing sports figures met face to face.
“Don’t worry about nobody on the outside,” Ball to Embiid — who finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five blocks.
Ball’s son, Lonzo, finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four blocks, three steals, and no turnovers. Ball had the game winning assist as well, a drive and dish to Brandon Ingram who hit a three with 0.8 seconds remaining.
During the game, LaVar Ball was taunting the Philly crowd in the fourth quarter.
The Sixers dropped to 13-11 on the season with the loss, while the Lakers improved to 9-15.