PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Flyers Shayne Gostisbehere and The GhostBear Foundation will host the Pennsylvania SPCA “Yappy Hour.”

The PSPCA is holding a special holiday “Yappy Hour” at the Punchline Philly Comedy at 33 East Laurel St., which will be hosted by Philadelphia Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere and The GhostBear Foundation on Friday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

The PSPCA is welcoming all hockey fans, GhostBear fans, and animal lovers to join them in the holiday spirit of giving, where all proceeds will go to benefiting the PSPCA.

“I’ve always been passionate about animals and to be able to support and create awareness for such a great cause as the PSPCA is an honor,” said Gostisbehere.

“Yappy Hour” is an event welcoming fans and animal lovers to bring their pets along to mingle and enjoy good time. General admission will be $50 and include appetizers, an open bar, raffle items, a gift bag, and an opportunity to take photographs with Gostisbehere. The event will also act as a platform to announce the GhostBear Foundation in Philadelphia and introduce their partnership with the PSPCA.

