PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A charter school in the Frankford section of Philadelphia was placed on lockdown on Friday morning after someone called to say they were going to shoot up the school.
The First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School at 4300 Tacony Street was placed on lockdown around 9:45 a.m. after school staff received a call from an unknown woman who said she was coming to shoot up the school, police say.
Following the threat, the principal placed the school on lockdown.
SWAT and Homeland Security were called to the school to investigate.
Police say there was no real threat.
The lockdown was lifted as the school was dismissed at noon.