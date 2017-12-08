WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch For Parts Of The Region  | Full Weather Coverage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A driver was killed Friday morning in a freak accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It happened on the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, near mile marker 355.6, in Montgomery County.

Just after 9 a.m., police say a tire came off a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

Debris from the incident struck another vehicle and killed the driver on impact, say police.

It remains unclear if the tire or other debris was what struck the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

