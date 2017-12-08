OKLAHOMA (CBS) – A dog in Oklahoma seems to be addicted to pacifiers.
But she isn’t sucking on them, she’s eating them.
Dovey’s owner took her to the vet for a checkup, and that’s when her veterinarian noticed she had lost a lot of weight in a short period of time.
He says he took an X-ray of Dovey’s stomach and was shocked to find 21 pacifiers.
“Dad said Grandma had seen her jump on the counter and grab one of the baby’s pacifiers, and they had been missing a lot of pacifiers,” said Dr. Chris Rispoli.
The doctor removed all 21 pacifiers.
He said this case is a reminder all dog owners should put small items away because dogs will eat anything.