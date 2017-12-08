WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of The Region  | Crews Prepping Roads | Camden County Code BlueFull Weather Coverage
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police are looking for a man accused of masturbating in a vehicle while driving near the University of Delaware campus.

Authorities responded to an indecent exposure call around 2:55 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Scholar Drive in the University Courtyard Apartments in Newark.

Two female University of Delaware students told police a man in a gray or silver Honda was driving and masturbating. The man also allegedly pointed at the two women as he continued masturbating.

Police say the suspect fits the following description: white male, mid 20s, dark hair, unshaven, wearing dark sunglasses and a dark sweatshirt.

Police also say the vehicle is a gray or silver Honda Accord, with a Delaware license plate that may end “300.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Cpl. Pete Barnes at 302-366-7100 (ext. 3432).

