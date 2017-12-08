PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charles Barkley gave a tip of the cap to Sam Hinkie on Thursday’s NBA On TNT pregame show.
Barkley gave a shout out to the former Sixers’ GM, saying if Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can stay healthy, Philadelphia is “going to be a perennial contender for the next 10 years.”
Ironically, earlier in the day, the Sixers dealt Hinkie’s 2015 third-overall pick in Jahlil Okafor — along with Nik Stauskas and a second-round pick — to the Nets for veteran Trevor Booker.
And later, the Sixers lost at home to the Lakers on a Brandon Ingram buzzer beater with 0.8 seconds left to play.
But that’s not the point. Barkley is focusing on the bigger picture, which highlights two Sixers’ stars in Embiid and Simmons thanks to Hinkie.