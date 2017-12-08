CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Camden County’s Health Department has issued a Code Blue Advisory for this weekend.
The Health Office has issued the Code Blue Advisory for Camden County from 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 10.
“We are expecting a storm that could deliver between three and five inches of snow with overnight temperatures well below freezing. In these extreme weather conditions, we need everyone to be sheltered and out of the elements,” says Camden County Department of Health and Services liaison Carmen Rodriguez. “If you must leave the house, please dress yourself and your children in warm clothing, hats and gloves. Also, please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, and bring your pets indoors.”
While a Code Blue Weather Advisory is in place, Camden County municipalities with homeless populations are expected to activate their response plans to accommodate their immediate needs.
“During these extreme weather conditions, we encourage everyone to check on elderly or handicapped relatives and neighbors that live alone,” Rodriguez says. “It is important that the most vulnerable among us are not left without heat or electricity.”
People seeking shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services (800) 999-9045 or via internet at www.camdencounty.com.