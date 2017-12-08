PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s one of the most historic rivalries in college football set to kick off in a fitting city: the Patriot Games.

“I think the Army-Navy game has a lot of historical value and so does Philadelphia, so I think it’s awesome we get to come back,” said Jessica Wain of Navy.

Before the Army-Navy game matchup Saturday, the two teams faced off Friday in a pull-up competition at the Shops at Liberty Place. Army won the pull-up competition 251-249.

Hundreds showed up at a pep rally to support them.

Navy veteran Richard Earnest once took the field for the Midshipmen from 1960 to 1964; now, he makes sure to travel from California to watch the annual game from the stands.

“We played for the National Championship in 1963 so that was a very special experience,” Earnest said.

But Cedric and Mary Edwards have to stay neutral. Married in 1988 after meeting in the Air Force, they have two boys at West Point and a daughter at the Naval Academy.

“It’s always competition at our house,” said Edwards Sr.

For them, it’s a “house divided,” as embroidered on their sweatshirts representing both teams. But Edwards Sr. says this game brings people together.

“The way you see the country pulled apart, it hurts. But here you see so many different generations together. It makes me proud to be in American. It really does,” he said. “It’s America’s Super Bowl to me.”

Because while on the field they are rivals, at the end of the day, they all salute the same flag.

“Enemies on the field and friends afterward. Very good,” said Ed Turek, an Army veteran.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field and will air on CBS3.