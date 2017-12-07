3pm- Earlier in the day, while speaking from the Senate floor, Sen. Al Franken announced he plans to resign from office in the coming months. Multiple women have recently accused Franken of sexual misconduct.
3:50pm- While discussing the DREAM Act, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stated that she believed God was on the side of Democrats.
4pm- Yesterday, President Trump announced that going forward, the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel.
4:35pm- While speaking before the House Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray was questioned by Rep. Jim Jordan about whether or not Peter Strzok’s anti-Trump biased impacted the bureau’s decision making when it came to FISA warrants.
5:50pm- Following Trump’s speech announcing the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, MSNBC panelists and hosts expressed great outrage over the decision.